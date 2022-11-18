Veterans Career Live - Help Heal Veterans

Arts and crafts are a time-tested healing tool for PTSD, depression, anxiety and other conditions. They can even help relieve pain and improve mobility and fine motor skills. And in some cases, can help launch small businesses. Help Heal Veterans (www.healvets.org) offers a variety of therapeutic craft kits free of charge to our veterans, both in-home and at community craft centers. The kits use recycled and sustainable materials, promote healing and show our veterans that we remember and care about them. Join us to learn more.