Identifying and Achieving Your Financial Goals
When:
Thu. Dec 8, 2022, 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Are you interested in gaining skills and knowledge that will allow you to make informed and effective decisions when managing your personal finances? To learn about the tips and resources that can assist you, join this webinar, hosted by the California Department of Veteran Affairs' (CalVet) California Transition Assistance Program (CalTAP) and the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (CDFPI).