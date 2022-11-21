Intro to Entrepreneurship for the Military Community

Have you ever wondered where to start when founding a new business? How about what resources may be available to you as a member of the military community?

December 9th is your free opportunity to get these questions answered, live! Join team Boots to Books, three successful founders, and a business instructor for the Small Business Administration to discuss starting a new venture. This is your opportunity to hear about the process from people who have actually done it and done so successfully!