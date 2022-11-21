Veterans Benefits Seminar Coming to Henrietta

Henrietta, NY. – DAV (Disabled American Veterans) is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year.

One of the various services DAV provides at no cost to veterans is our Information Seminar program. These seminars are available across the country to help veterans and their families obtain the services and benefits they have earned. DAV has an information seminar coming to your area:

Date: Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Location: 260 Middle Road, Henrietta, NY 14467

Staffed by DAV national service officers, our information seminars provide professional support throughout the claims and appeals process.

Veterans attending a seminar should bring identification, their Social Security number and any other pertinent documentation regarding their military service. DAV membership is not required to utilize these free services.

To learn more about DAV and our many services available to veterans, please visit DAV.org.