Register To register for the Atlanta All Veterans Job Fair, go to success.recruitmilitary.com. To access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, go to jobs.dav.org.

DAV, RecruitMilitary® host Atlanta All Veteran Job Fair at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the Atlanta All Veterans Job Fair at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, December 8th from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 40 employers actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be on-site representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management. In addition to employment assistance, veterans can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance—all at no cost.