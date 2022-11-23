San Diego All Veteran Job Fair

When: Thu. Dec 1, 2022, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: Scottish Rite Event Center 1895 Camino Del Rio S San Diego , CA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Register To register for the San Diego All Veterans Job Fair, go to success.recruitmilitary.com. To access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, go to jobs.dav.org.

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the San Diego All Veterans Job Fair at Scottish Rite Event Center, December 1st from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. EST. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 70 employers actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be on-site representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management. In addition to employment assistance, veterans can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance—all at no cost.