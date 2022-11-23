 Skip to Content
Transitioning Successfully into Retirement

Dec 14th Wellness Wednesday: Transitioning Successfully into Retirement

Wellness Wednesday Financial Education

When:

Wed. Dec 14, 2022, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Register

This session will discuss the importance of managing cash flow, which benefits can stay with you after retirement, how to protect retirement savings and the importance of estate planning. 

The class will cover important topics, like these: 

  • Ensuring a successful transition into retirement
  • Managing cash flow and expenses
  • Healthcare in retirement
  • And more
