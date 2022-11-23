Transitioning Successfully into Retirement
Wellness Wednesday Financial Education
When:
Wed. Dec 14, 2022, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
This session will discuss the importance of managing cash flow, which benefits can stay with you after retirement, how to protect retirement savings and the importance of estate planning.
The class will cover important topics, like these:
- Ensuring a successful transition into retirement
- Managing cash flow and expenses
- Healthcare in retirement
- And more