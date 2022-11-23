Rescheduled Veterans Day Equestrian Ride

When: Sat. Dec 3, 2022, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Colt Creek State Park 16000 State Route 471 Lakeland , FL Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Celebrate our Veterans and their families by riding at Colt Creek! The trail will be well marked, and about 6 miles. Decode the cypher along the trail (instructions included), and the first 80 riders to return with the message will receive a prize bag. Saddle horses, ride out when ready; those with buggies or carts will have a start time of 10:30am. All equestrians should begin 10:30 at the latest.

O﻿ur very special guest of the day will be Jean Paul Charron, World War II veteran. Please stop by to say hello to him after the ride.

Free with park admission; a hotdog lunch will be available for a small donation. Negative Coggins required. Kids are welcome.

Hurry and reserve your spot!