Rescheduled Veterans Day Equestrian Ride
When:
Sat. Dec 3, 2022, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Colt Creek State Park
16000 State Route 471
Lakeland , FL
Cost:
Free
Celebrate our Veterans and their families by riding at Colt Creek! The trail will be well marked, and about 6 miles. Decode the cypher along the trail (instructions included), and the first 80 riders to return with the message will receive a prize bag. Saddle horses, ride out when ready; those with buggies or carts will have a start time of 10:30am. All equestrians should begin 10:30 at the latest.
Our very special guest of the day will be Jean Paul Charron, World War II veteran. Please stop by to say hello to him after the ride.
Free with park admission; a hotdog lunch will be available for a small donation. Negative Coggins required. Kids are welcome.
Hurry and reserve your spot!