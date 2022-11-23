JSVG Ten Steps to a Federal Job Resume Workshop

When: Thu. Dec 8, 2022, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Where: Transitional Assistant Program Solder Support Center 1401 B Avenue Building 3400, Room 126 Fort Lee , VA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Are you a Transitioning Service Member, Veteran, Military Spouse, or job seeker seeking employment but don’t know where to begin with conveying your skills on your resume? Join the Virginia Employment Commission Jobs for Veterans State Grant Program (JVSG) team for a one-day workshop that will cover the content on creating a civilian and federal resume.

The Virginia Careers Works Hampton Center is dedicated to promoting the employment of our Veterans. We counted on you…now count on us to help you find your next career!

Our One-Stop staff builds relationships with employers and engage in advocacy efforts with hiring executives and managers to increase employment opportunities for Veterans. They are also responsible for ensuring that Veterans receive the full range of priority workforce services in the One-Stop Career Center.

IN-PERSON: Transitional Assistant Program (TAP) Soldier Support Center

1401 B Avenue, Building 3400, Room 126, Fort Lee, VA 23801-1724)

or

Virtually: The link will be sent 2 days, 2 hours and 10 minutes before the event (You must register to receive the link)