Vet-to-Vet Cafe

Life planning, supportive services for caregivers and priorities of the New York State Committee on Veterans

MJHS is proud to welcome the Honorable John Brooks, New York State Senator and Chairman of the Committee on Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs and Peter Kempner, Esq., Legal Director & Senior Law Project Director at Volunteers of Legal Service. Join us as we discuss the importance of advance care directives, supportive services for caregivers, and priorities of the New York State Committee on Veterans.