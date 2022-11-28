Salute to Service Veterans Career Workshop

The Dallas Cowboys and Black Rifle Coffee Company have teamed up to offer local military veterans, transitioning servicemembers, guardsmen and women and military spouses the opportunity to further their career goals on Thursday, December 1 at AT&T Stadium at the Salute to Service Career Development Workshop.

Hear from Dallas Cowboys alumni and Air Force veteran Chad Hennings about how he transitioned the qualities learned in service to the business world; learn the 3 Pillars of Transformation from hrQ and 3PT; and close the day networking with potential employers during a job and info fair.

Lunch and snacks provided. Come camera ready for a complimentary professional headshot!

Space is limited, so grab your ticket today!

Questions, please reach out to Community@DallasCowboys.net.