National Wreaths Across America Day

Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.



Join us by sponsoring a veterans’ wreath at a cemetery near you, volunteering or donating to a local sponsorship group.