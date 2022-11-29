Heroes on the Water Kayak Fishing Event

When: Sat. Dec 3, 2022, 7:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: East Matagorda Bay Paddlesport Park Beach Road Matagorda , TX Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Our mission in HOW is to PADDLE. FISH. HEAL. Veterans, First Responders and their family members are all invited to Join us on a Kayak fishing Trip free of charge in Matagorda Texas on the Bay. We completely outfit each participant with kayak and all fishing gear needed. The beauty of these events is that we gather as a family to support one another to heal by doing what we love.