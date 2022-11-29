 Skip to Content
2022 Hire Vets Now - Naval Station Norfolk

When:

Thu. Dec 8, 2022, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Vista Point Conference Center

Naval Station Norfolk

1754 Massey Hughes Drive

Norfolk , VA

Cost:

Free

Register

CALLING ALL TRANSITIONING SERVICE MEMBERS, MILITARY SPOUSES & VETERANS!

(Up to 18 months prior to separation and anytime thereafter)

Please join local employers* for Virginia’s HIRE VETS NOW networking events

WHAT:

Networking receptions offering the opportunity to connect with Virginia employers looking to hire transitioning service members, military spouses and veterans.

Learn about the exciting new HIRE VETS NOW Skill Bridge Program offering internships for transitioning service members prior to separation.

