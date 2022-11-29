2022 Hire Vets Now - Naval Station Norfolk

When: Thu. Dec 8, 2022, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Vista Point Conference Center Naval Station Norfolk 1754 Massey Hughes Drive Norfolk , VA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

CALLING ALL TRANSITIONING SERVICE MEMBERS, MILITARY SPOUSES & VETERANS!

(Up to 18 months prior to separation and anytime thereafter)

Please join local employers* for Virginia’s HIRE VETS NOW networking events

WHAT:

Networking receptions offering the opportunity to connect with Virginia employers looking to hire transitioning service members, military spouses and veterans.

Learn about the exciting new HIRE VETS NOW Skill Bridge Program offering internships for transitioning service members prior to separation.