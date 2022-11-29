2022 Hire Vets Now - Naval Station Norfolk
When:
Thu. Dec 8, 2022, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Vista Point Conference Center
Naval Station Norfolk
1754 Massey Hughes Drive
Norfolk , VA
Cost:
Free
CALLING ALL TRANSITIONING SERVICE MEMBERS, MILITARY SPOUSES & VETERANS!
(Up to 18 months prior to separation and anytime thereafter)
Please join local employers* for Virginia’s HIRE VETS NOW networking events
WHAT:
Networking receptions offering the opportunity to connect with Virginia employers looking to hire transitioning service members, military spouses and veterans.
Learn about the exciting new HIRE VETS NOW Skill Bridge Program offering internships for transitioning service members prior to separation.See more events