JVSG Civilian and Federal Resume Workshop

When: Tue. Dec 20, 2022, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center 600 Thimble Shoals Blvd Suite 210 Newport News , VA Cost: Free

Are you a Transitioning Service Member, Veteran, or Military Spouse seeking employment but don’t know where to begin with conveying your skills on your resume? Join the Virginia Employment Commission Jobs for Veterans State Grant Program (JVSG) team for a one-day workshop that will cover the content on creating a civilian and federal resume.

The Virginia Careers Works Hampton Center is dedicated to promoting the employment of our Veterans. We counted on you…now count on us to help you find your next career!