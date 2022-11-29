JVSG Civilian and Federal Resume Workshop
When:
Tue. Dec 20, 2022, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center
600 Thimble Shoals Blvd
Suite 210
Newport News , VA
Cost:
Free
Are you a Transitioning Service Member, Veteran, or Military Spouse seeking employment but don’t know where to begin with conveying your skills on your resume? Join the Virginia Employment Commission Jobs for Veterans State Grant Program (JVSG) team for a one-day workshop that will cover the content on creating a civilian and federal resume.
The Virginia Careers Works Hampton Center is dedicated to promoting the employment of our Veterans. We counted on you…now count on us to help you find your next career!
