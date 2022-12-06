Denver Virtual Job Fair
When:
Wed. Dec 7, 2022, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Cost:
Free
You're invited to the Veterans Virtual Job Fair!
MilitaryX virtual job fairs connect you directly with veteran-friendly employers. Interview with 40+ companies in just 3-hours.
Explore new opportunities at companies around you whether you're actively looking or just curious. By attending this virtual event, you will be able to chat directly with hiring managers, get instant feedback on your resume, and GET HIRED ON THE SPOT!