Veteran & Military Spouse Resume Workshop
When:
Fri. Dec 9, 2022, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Your resume is your presentation of value to a prospective employer. VetGigs and Brio Worklife are holding this workshop to help veterans, current service-members, and military spouses with their resumes in an effort to make you the most competitive candidate possible.
Our special expert guest is a Fortune 500 HR Leader, has her master's degree from Cornell University, and began her career at the US House of Representatives. The first 10 to sign up will get a free review of their resume in session so sign-up ASAP!See more events