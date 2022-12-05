Virtual PACT Act Symposium

This informative and educational symposium will include an overview of the PACT Act, a presentation on how to apply for benefits, and presentations on VA disability, survivor benefits, Vet Centers, and measures aimed at preventing fraud.

In honor of Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson, the virtual symposium will feature information on the PACT Act, as well as other benefits and services available to Service members, Veterans, their families, caregivers, survivors, and advocates. This informative and educational symposium will include an overview of the PACT Act, a presentation on how to apply for benefits, and presentations on VA disability, survivor benefits, Vet Centers, and measures aimed at preventing fraud. The symposium is open to everyone, particularly Veterans, family members, and caregivers, as well as those who regularly interact with the Veteran community. This symposium will also provide attendees with information on PACT Act benefits and claims filing as well as ways to seek additional VA support.

Date: December 16, 2022

Time: 1:00-4:00pm (ET)

Link to Join: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=md8c3ba24222d04df1030dd33a6352519

Phone: 1-404-397-1596, Access Code: 2763 374 0710