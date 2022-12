Sharing The Journey - Online Support Group

The MVCN hosts online support groups to offer caregivers the opportunity to connect and engage with peers to support one another.

These groups are hosted using Zoom video, so caregivers are able to interact face to face using a computer or mobile device or join by phone. The groups are flexible and informal so feel free to join when you are able, even if you can only attend part of the session. Together we can encourage each other and inspire hope by sharing the journey! **Please SAVE your confirmation email as it contains information to join the Zoom group. ** Check your spam or junk folder if you do not receive an email confirmation from Eventbrite.

Find other peer support opportunities on our Caregiver Calendar on the MVCN website. https://www.redcross.org/caregivers

Visit the safe and secure, caregiver-only Online Community available 24/7 for support. https://mvcn.force.com/MVCN/s/login/