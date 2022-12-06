Holiday Hangout

The MVCN Team invites you to our annual Holiday Hangout to celebrate the holiday season! Put on your holiday sweaters, pjs, or fuzzy socks, pour yourself a cup of hot cocoa, and join us for a fun-filled holiday hangout!

These groups are hosted using Zoom video, so caregivers are able to interact face to face using a computer or mobile device or join by phone. The groups are flexible and informal so feel free to join when you are able, even if you can only attend part of the session.

Please SAVE your confirmation email as it contains information to join the Zoom group.