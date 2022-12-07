Veteran and Active-Duty Men: Peer Wellness Group

When: Wed. Dec 14, 2022, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT Where: Endeavors Veteran Wellness Center 6333 De Zavala Road San Antonio , TX

If you have served the United States military, we thank you for your service and encourage you to connect with other active-duty members and Veterans in this weekly, peer-led wellness group in person at the Endeavors Veteran Wellness Center.

This opportunity to connect with those who have similar experiences will allow you to gain applicable resources in your wellness journey.