 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veteran and Active-Duty Men: Peer Wellness Group

When:

Wed. Jan 4, 2023, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

Endeavors Veteran Wellness Center

6333 De Zavala Road

San Antonio , TX

Cost:

Free

Register

If you have served the United States military, we thank you for your service and encourage you to connect with other active-duty members and Veterans in this weekly, peer-led wellness group in person at the Endeavors Veteran Wellness Center.

This opportunity to connect with those who have similar experiences will allow you to gain applicable resources in your wellness journey.

Wed. Jan 4, 2023, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Jan 11, 2023, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Jan 18, 2023, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Jan 25, 2023, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Feb 1, 2023, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Feb 8, 2023, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Feb 15, 2023, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Feb 22, 2023, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: