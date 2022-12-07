Question and Answer Session for Veterans

NextOp is hosting a virtual Question and Answer Session for Veterans on December 15th from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Representatives will be providing a brief overview of their companies and current hiring needs. This session will be followed by a Q & A portion, where attendees can engage with representatives from participating companies.

Attending Companies:

Don't miss your chance to participate in this awesome opportunity to network with companies that are hiring NOW!