Los Angeles Veterans Collaborative

When: Wed. Dec 14, 2022, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm PT Where: Bob Hope Patriotic Hall 1816 South Figueroa Street Lost Angeles , CA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The Los Angeles Veterans Collaborative is a structured network of public, private, and government agencies working together to reduce suffering and improve the lives of veterans, service members, and military families in LA County. This is achieved through strategically improving and coordinating their access to services, reducing barriers to care, and influencing policy.

Lunch will be provided for our guests, and we will be screening the Documentary: Bring them Home, followed by a Panel Discussion to learn about how you can get involved and support Deported Veterans.