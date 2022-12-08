Veterans - Professional Security Officer Training

When: Mon. Dec 12, 2022, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm PT Where: Harbor Gateway Garden Office Park 19401 South Vermont Avenue Suite B102 Torrance , CA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Basic Security Guard Training

Course Description:

- SB 1626 School Security Guard Training - BSIS 2880 Requirements for all Security Officers

- First Aid / CPR - Pepper Spray - Arrest & Control - Report Writing / Officer Safety

- Communication & it's Significance / Handling Difficult People

- Crime Scene Preservation/ Workplace Violence - Arrest, Search & Seizure

OUR MISSION

Veterans Stand Together was created by veterans to empower veterans as well as the communities they serve. Our mission is to help in the fight against homelessness, PTSD, and Substance abuse by directing the individual being serviced into positive outcomes and preventive measures. By facilitating vocational training through our own resources, community partners, and workforce opportunities, our clients will become empowered. We will facilitate and educate the client to their existing and prospective benefits by using our proprietary “milestone” system. We will use every resource available to service our clients, thus servicing our community.