Veterans - Professional Security Officer Training
When:
Mon. Dec 12, 2022, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm PT
Where:
Harbor Gateway Garden Office Park
19401 South Vermont Avenue Suite
B102
Torrance , CA
Cost:
Free
Basic Security Guard Training
Course Description:
- SB 1626 School Security Guard Training - BSIS 2880 Requirements for all Security Officers
- First Aid / CPR - Pepper Spray - Arrest & Control - Report Writing / Officer Safety
- Communication & it's Significance / Handling Difficult People
- Crime Scene Preservation/ Workplace Violence - Arrest, Search & Seizure
Our mission is YOUR success!
OUR MISSION
Veterans Stand Together was created by veterans to empower veterans as well as the communities they serve. Our mission is to help in the fight against homelessness, PTSD, and Substance abuse by directing the individual being serviced into positive outcomes and preventive measures. By facilitating vocational training through our own resources, community partners, and workforce opportunities, our clients will become empowered. We will facilitate and educate the client to their existing and prospective benefits by using our proprietary “milestone” system. We will use every resource available to service our clients, thus servicing our community.See more events