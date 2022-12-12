 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Student Veterans of America National Conference Employer Summit

When:

Thu. Jan 5, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Disney's Coronado Springs Resort

1000 W. Buena Vista Drive

Lake Buena Vista , FL

Cost:

Free

Register

Join Hiring Our Heroes and Student Veterans of America for an event focused on building pipelines of student veteran talent to fill industry-specific talent gaps in the workforce and improving employment outcomes for student veterans during and after post-secondary education. This employer summit is a free professional development event open to employers, service organizations, and student veterans.

See more events

Last updated: