Student Veterans of America National Conference Employer Summit
When:
Thu. Jan 5, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Disney's Coronado Springs Resort
1000 W. Buena Vista Drive
Lake Buena Vista , FL
Cost:
Free
Join Hiring Our Heroes and Student Veterans of America for an event focused on building pipelines of student veteran talent to fill industry-specific talent gaps in the workforce and improving employment outcomes for student veterans during and after post-secondary education. This employer summit is a free professional development event open to employers, service organizations, and student veterans.