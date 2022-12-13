American Red Cross - Central Appalachia Region Creating Calmness Workshop
When:
Tue. Jan 10, 2023, 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
A virtual workshop that teaches stress-management and relaxation techniques for service members, veterans, their families, caregivers, and those who support the military and veteran communities. This will be a live, facilitated discussion around the challenges of living through times of stress. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group.See more events