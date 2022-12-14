"Ask Me About" session for the 2023 Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program

Applications open for the Bush Institute’s 2023 Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program

The George W. Bush Institute’s Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program is aimed at accomplished leaders from across the Nation – including civilians, veterans, military spouses, and active military – who are addressing the most challenging issues facing veterans and their families. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Jan. 18, at midnight.



Explore the program and begin your application here.

Those interested in learning more are invited to join an open “Ask Me About” session with program alumni Friday, Dec. 16, from 11 AM - 12 PM CT via this Zoom link. Meeting ID: 811 8464 7628

