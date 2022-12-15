TELACU Veterans Upward Bound - Free Veterans Skills Program Orientation

For the last 26 years, our mission has been to motivate and assist Military Veterans and Reservists in Academic Development. The Veterans Upward Bound program is funded through the U.S. Department of Education and is Free for all Military Veterans and Reservists.

The Winter 2023 quarter will take place from January 23 to March 3, 2023. Classes consist of:

Computers: Introduction to computers, Microsoft Word and PowerPoint, and Excel.

Math: Basic Arithmetic in Fractions, Percentages, Decimals, Algebra, and Pre-Calculus.

English: Grammar and Sentence Syntax, Parts of an Essay or Business Letter, and College Level Composition.

Also currently offering:

Edmentum Online - Self-Paced Learning: Interactive and contextual lessons, adaptive curriculum, assessments, and practice improve student achievement. Online courses are provided in English, Math, Science, Biology, and Chemistry. As well as GED and HiSET online training.

Rosetta Stone - Self-Paced, to learn a new language (Participant must actively be enrolled in 1 of our classes.)

Academic Advisement - Plan out Career Major, search for Colleges/Universities that will not take advantage of students.

Resource Information - Connections with Veteran Organizations

Webinar Workshops – A series of workshops that provide vital information and prepare students to transfer into college smoothly.

Certificate of Completion when completing the course(s)