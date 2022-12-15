Veteran Financial Literacy Workshop Hosted by NFCU
When:
Fri. Jan 20, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Navy Federal Credit Union will be hosting a one-day financial literacy workshop that will be interactive and allow Veterans to become more financially sound on different aspects of money management.
The focus will be on goal setting, paying bills, protecting your money, creating and managing a budget, building credit, controlling debt, targeting savings, and preventing fraud.