Coping During the Holidays

As we move into the holiday season, always remember you have your TAPS Family to lean on.

TAPS is your home for the holidays, your soft landing and safe space, an organization created to help you remember the love, celebrate the life and share the journey together.

TAPS is available to you 24/7 through our National Military Survivor Helpline at 800-959-8277. You can always reach out to us this holiday season if you’re feeling lonely, struggling with your grief, have questions or just need to talk to someone.

All military survivors are welcome to join us online for a special Christmas Eve Candlelight Remembrance ceremony on December 24, 2022, 8 to 9 p.m. Eastern.