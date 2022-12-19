Hampton Veterans Job Fair
When:
Thu. Feb 2, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Hampton Roads Convention Center
1610 Coliseum Drive
Hampton , VA
Cost:
Free
RecruitMilitary and DAV are hosting an in-person hiring and networking event held exclusively for the military community in Hampton, VA. This high-impact event will run for 4 hours and provides you with direct access to exclusive companies who wish to hire and retain military talent.
By simply registering for this event, you will become visible to all attending recruiters. Please ensure you are uploading and using your current resume.See more events