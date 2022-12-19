Transitioning Army & Spouse Virtual Career Fair

RecruitMilitary, DAV, and US Army Human Resources Command are hosting a virtual hiring and networking event exclusively for transitioning Army Soldiers and their Spouses. This high-impact event will run for 4 hours and provides you with direct access to exclusive companies who wish to hire and retain talent from the transitioning military community. This event will have physical and remote opportunities around the country.

To join, all you need is a Wi-Fi signal and a browser. The platform is web-based, so no downloading is necessary. Please dress to impress as you may be invited to connect 1-on-1 with a recruiter on camera/video.

By simply registering for this event, you will become visible to all attending recruiters. Please ensure you are uploading and using your current resume.