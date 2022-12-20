Corporate Gray Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair

This Corporate Gray Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair provides military-experienced job seekers the opportunity to meet with employers nationwide via text chat and video interviews. Virtual Job Fair hours are 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM (ET). This event is especially for transitioning service members, veterans, and spouses. All job seekers are required to register on Corporate Gray Online and upload their resume to participate in the event. Registered candidates will receive a Virtual Job Fair Training Guide and the Job Fair Employer Directory prior to the Virtual Job Fair. For more information: https://www.corporategray.com/jobfairs/476