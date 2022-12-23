Online Fitness Workshop for Military Veterans

Military veterans and their families are invited to participate in a FREE virtual workshop that combines fitness, martial arts, dance, and social activities. The workshop will include 3 separate activity modules with social breaks in between. Join at any time for any or all of the modules, and enjoy the chance to connect with other survivors.

Schedule

10-1015am: Meet and greet

1015-1045am: Session One - Inclusive Pilates and Breathing

1045-1055am: Social break

1055-1125am: Session Two - Move and Groove

1125-1135am: Social break

1135-1200pm: Session Three - Inclusive Martial Arts

The workshop is open to individuals and families/friends. All ages and abilities are welcome! Activities are inclusive and can be enjoyed standing up or sitting down.