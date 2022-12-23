Online Fitness Workshop for Military Veterans
When:
Sat. Jan 21, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Military veterans and their families are invited to participate in a FREE virtual workshop that combines fitness, martial arts, dance, and social activities. The workshop will include 3 separate activity modules with social breaks in between. Join at any time for any or all of the modules, and enjoy the chance to connect with other survivors.
Schedule
10-1015am: Meet and greet
1015-1045am: Session One - Inclusive Pilates and Breathing
1045-1055am: Social break
1055-1125am: Session Two - Move and Groove
1125-1135am: Social break
1135-1200pm: Session Three - Inclusive Martial Arts
The workshop is open to individuals and families/friends. All ages and abilities are welcome! Activities are inclusive and can be enjoyed standing up or sitting down.