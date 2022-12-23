Job Fair at Fort Hood
When:
Wed. Apr 12, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
Lone Star Conference Center
24th St. and Wainwright Dr.
Fort Hood , TX
Cost:
Free
RecruitMilitary and DAV are hosting an in-person hiring and networking event held exclusively for the military community at Fort Hood: Lone Star Conference Center 24th St. and Wainwright Dr. Fort Hood, TX 76544. This high-impact event will run for 4 hours and provides you with direct access to exclusive companies who wish to hire and retain military talent.
By simply registering for this event, you will become visible to all attending recruiters. Please ensure you are uploading and using your current resume.