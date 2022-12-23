Charlotte Veterans Career Fair
When:
Thu. Apr 13, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Bojangles Entertainment Complex
2700 East Independence Blvd
Charlotte , NC
Cost:
Free
RecruitMilitary and DAV are hosting an in-person hiring and networking event held exclusively for the military community in Charlotte, NC. This high-impact event will run for 4 hours and provides you with direct access to exclusive companies who wish to hire and retain military talent.
By simply registering for this event, you will become visible to all attending recruiters. Please ensure you are uploading and using your current resume.See more events