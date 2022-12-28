Virtual Rural Veteran Outreach Symposium

This symposium will feature guest speakers who will provide information about VA benefits and services, to include the Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, Vet Centers, and other Veteran-centric programs

The purpose of this symposium is to address issues impacting Veterans residing in rural communities. Our focus will be on overcoming barriers, accessing behavioral health care, as well as current VA benefits, resources and services available to Veterans, their family members, caregivers, survivors and advocates.

