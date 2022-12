Guided iRest™ Meditation for Sleep and Relaxation (phone-based class)

Integrative Restoration™ (iRest) is an evidence-based, mind-body approach that offers tools to help you relax deeply, release stress, increase resiliency, improve your interpersonal relationships and empower you to practice self-regulation and self-care to support your health and wellness.

This class is phone based and is available to all veterans. No registration is required.

Class schedule:

Tuesdays: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (occurs every Tuesday except on federal holidays)

To join the class, call:

1-404-397-1596 USA or Toll Free 1-833-558-0712

Access code: 433 794 55

For more info, go to CA WRIISC Integrative Health and Wellness Program.

View other times for this event