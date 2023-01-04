Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

How to Get a Government Job

When:

Wed. Mar 8, 2023, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm ET

Where:

USO Warrior and Family Center at Fort Belvoir

5940 9th Street

Fort Belvoir , VA

Cost:

Free

Register

According to the Census Bureau, the federal government is consistently one of the better-paying employers for veterans—but that doesn't mean it is easy to get hired. In fact, veterans report that the federal hiring process makes it hard to get hired and easy to get discouraged. In this new Transition Master Class, you will learn how to get hired at a job that matters.

See more events

Last updated: