How to Get a Government Job

When: Wed. Mar 8, 2023, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm ET Where: USO Warrior and Family Center at Fort Belvoir 5940 9th Street Fort Belvoir , VA Cost: Free

According to the Census Bureau, the federal government is consistently one of the better-paying employers for veterans—but that doesn't mean it is easy to get hired. In fact, veterans report that the federal hiring process makes it hard to get hired and easy to get discouraged. In this new Transition Master Class, you will learn how to get hired at a job that matters.