New Year, New Veteran Certification Program, presented by UTA Veterans Business Outreach Center

Learn about certifications for veteran-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses to qualify for certain federal contracting awards.

Join the UTA Veterans Business Outreach Center and Nancy Alvarez, Supervisor of the 8(a) Business Development Program at the Dallas/Fort Worth U.S. Small Business Administration District Office to discuss the new migration of the Center for Verification and Evaluation from the Veterans Administration to the Small Business Administration as of January 1, 2023.

The Veteran Small Business Certification Program will handle the certification for veteran-owned small businesses and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses - classifications that enable those businesses to qualify for sole-source and set-aside federal contracting awards.

Learn how the process is moving and how this change will impact veteran-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses seeking certification as well as how these certifications can connect you to seeking government contracts for veterans.