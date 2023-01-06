G.R.A.C.E. for Veterans: Gravestone Recovery and Community Engagement

When: Mon. Jan 16, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Messiah United Methodist Church York 1300 N Beaver Street York , PA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The MLK National Day of Service is a defining moment, each year, when Americans across the country step up to make communities more equitable – it is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service and is led, nationally, by AmeriCorps to encourage all Americans to

volunteer to improve their communities.

VA has accepted Dr. King’s call to action with a project to acknowledge community-led efforts to restore Veteran Gravesites within historic Black Cemeteries.

The National Cemetery Administration (NCA) invites you to join them in York, as they share information on how to obtain VA burial benefits and provide brief training sessions to AmeriCorps and local volunteers for obtaining needed documentation for Veterans and guidance for safely cleaning historic headstones and other gravesite markers.

Contact NCAMLKDay@va.gov with questions