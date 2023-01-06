Leveraging Your Job Search with Indeed

Indeed knows determining your next steps and choosing the right career path can be a complex process. In this session, you'll gain guidance for starting your job search and walk away with actionable steps to make the process as seamless as possible.

This webinar is part of Hiring Our Heroes' virtual education and training curriculum. Offered in collaboration with innovative partners, these training sessions allow our nation’s military community to engage in world-class career curriculum from anywhere.