Virtual Hiring Fair: Technology & Cybersecurity

Transitioning service members, veterans, military spouses, and military caregivers are invited to register for this virtual hiring event focused on opportunities in technology and cybersecurity. Recruitment teams from more than 20 employers are scheduled to participate including Bristol Myers Squibb, Ally Bank, Spectrum/Charter Communications, Hilton, Lockheed Martin, Leidos, Transportation Security Administration, and more. These employers are looking for talent from the military community for over 15,000 positions including IT support, network engineering, software engineering, data analytics, AI, and cybersecurity analytics.