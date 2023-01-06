IVMF's Veteran EDGE Training Conference
When:
Wed. Mar 22, 2023, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Hyatt Regency Dallas
300 Reunion Blvd.
Dallas , TX
Cost:
Free
This unique event is dedicated solely to veteran and military spouse business owners and the ecosystem that supports them. Over the course of four days, stakeholders, IVMF program graduates, and veteran and military spouse business owners from around the country gather to network, and learn about the latest opportunities, best practices, and resources available to their growing companies.