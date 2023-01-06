Skip to Content
IVMF's Veteran EDGE Training Conference

When:

Wed. Mar 22, 2023, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Hyatt Regency Dallas

300 Reunion Blvd.

Dallas , TX

Cost:

Free

This unique event is dedicated solely to veteran and military spouse business owners and the ecosystem that supports them. Over the course of four days, stakeholders, IVMF program graduates, and veteran and military spouse business owners from around the country gather to network, and learn about the latest opportunities, best practices, and resources available to their growing companies.

