Veteran Learning Series: LinkedIn Presented by Heroes Make America

We've all heard the saying, it's who you know, not what you know, and your profile can play a deciding factor in your achieving your career dreams. In this In-depth workshop, learn how to properly setup your LinkedIn Profile, get free access to LinkedIn Premium for veterans, spouses and caregivers, and how to post for impact. In this workshop you will learn not only the how but the why behind how profiles and postings work on this must have platform for professionals