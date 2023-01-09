Eglin AFB/Hurlburt Field Area Veterans Job Fair

When: Thu. May 25, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center 1250 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE Fort Walton Beach , FL Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

RecruitMilitary and DAV are hosting an in-person hiring and networking event held exclusively for the military community at Eglin AFB / Hurlburt Field Area Veterans Job Fair. This high-impact event will run for 4 hours and provides you with direct access to exclusive companies who wish to hire and retain military talent.

By simply registering for this event, you will become visible to all attending recruiters. Please ensure you are uploading and using your current resume.