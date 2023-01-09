Eglin AFB/Hurlburt Field Area Veterans Job Fair
When:
Thu. May 25, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center
1250 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE
Fort Walton Beach , FL
Cost:
Free
RecruitMilitary and DAV are hosting an in-person hiring and networking event held exclusively for the military community at Eglin AFB / Hurlburt Field Area Veterans Job Fair. This high-impact event will run for 4 hours and provides you with direct access to exclusive companies who wish to hire and retain military talent.
By simply registering for this event, you will become visible to all attending recruiters. Please ensure you are uploading and using your current resume.See more events