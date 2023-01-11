RACGWVI Full Committee Meeting

On Feb. 8 and 9, RACGWVI will hold its parent committee meeting beginning at 2 p.m. ET (9 a.m. HST) that will focus on military toxic exposures from a Veteran perspective, as well as advancements in exposure research from VA and non-VA subject matter experts. This meeting will also introduce new committee leadership. There will be thirty minutes reserved for public comments at the end of the meeting each day.

The RACGWVI is a Congressionally mandated committee under the VA Federal Advisory Committee Act. It meets several times each year to provide advice and make recommendations to the VA Secretary on proposed research studies, plans and strategies related to understanding and treating the health consequences of military service in the Southwest Asia theater of operations during the 1990-91 Gulf War. All RACGWVI and VES meetings are open to Veterans and their family members, physicians, scientists and members of the general public.

Join the Committee Meeting Online, Feb. 9:

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. HST (2 to 5:30 p.m. ET)

https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m72d75aac18fba27411f56bd32a375bf3

Password: GWVets1991!Day2

Join by phone: (Toll-free) 1-833-558-0712, Access code is 2763 890 9669