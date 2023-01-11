Crop Insurance 101

Farmer Veteran Coalition, along with AgriLogic Consulting, LLC, will be hosting an online webinar on crop insurance. Crop insurance is a federally supported and regulated risk management tool producers can utilize to protect against the loss of crops due to natural disasters such as hail, drought, flood, freeze, fire, insects, disease, wildlife, and the loss of revenue due to a decline in price. There are many benefits, programs, and opportunities crop insurance provides veteran farmers and ranchers in mitigating risk. This webinar will discuss these various resources and the basic fundamentals of how crop insurance operates.