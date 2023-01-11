Resume Review Interactive Workshop

In this interactive workshop, you’ll learn tools and tips for creating a resume that shows you’re the right person for the job you want, why you should research the company before submitting your resume, and how to translate your military experience, and more. After the presentation, participants will have the opportunity to engage in a small group, interactive resume review and feedback session with volunteers from our partner companies. Participating companies include: CarMax, Capital One, CVS, HCA Healthcare, Hilton, Palo Alto Networks and Walmart.

This webinar is part of Hiring Our Heroes' virtual education and training curriculum. Offered in collaboration with innovative partners, these training sessions allow our nation’s military community to engage in world-class career curriculum from anywhere.